Erie Insurance hosts social distancing going away party

One local company is showing that you can have a fun going away party while still staying six feet apart.

Today, Cori Brown turned in her security badge and retired from Erie Insurance after 19 years. They had a normal going away party planned, but those plans changed because of the pandemic. So, they decided to get creative.

Brown’s work friends threw her a surprise party outside of Erie Insurance.

“I was floored, absolutely surprised and floored and I’m going to get choked up.” Brown said.

When she pulled up in her car, friends played music, honked their horns and let out a loud cheer for Cori. Her work friends say they didn’t want COVID-19 to ruin the celebration.

“Honestly, you have to think about the positives. So, we just had to think outside the box a little bit. So, just having the opportunity to come out and stand out here and just do this a different way is just a great opportunity for us.” said Lisa Engliert, a work friend of Cori Brown.

“Obviously, there are no hugs or high fives on her last day. So, we tried to make it a little special and decided to go along with the social distancing, but still come out here and support her.” said Nicole Shields, a work friend of Cori Brown.

Erie Insurance security even joined in on the fun. Cori said that she is really thankful to have her work family show up for the celebration.

“It’s been a good time. It’s been a good ride and I have lots of great teammates.”

Brown says they plan to have a traditional going away party for her in June.