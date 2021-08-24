Erie Insurance makes Forbes list

Erie insurance was recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of the top 100 employers in Pennsylvania.

The list was compiled using direct and indirect evaluations from employees who would recommend their business to family and friends.

The company ranked at 48th on their Pennsylvania list.

For 2021, Erie insurance also appears on Forbes Best Employers for Diversity, America’s Best Employers and America’s Best Insurance Firms lists.

