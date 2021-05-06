Erie Insurance presents $10,000 check to Erie City Mission part of Charity Challenge

One local non-profit received a generous donation today that will help families in need.

Erie Insurance presented a $10,000 check to the Erie City Mission. The money comes from the Erie Insurance 2020 “Charity Challenge”

$50,000 was raised and distributed to five local non-profits.

Erie City Mission CEO Steve Westbrook says they typically don’t get much funding this time of year.

“So, this gift could not come at a better time just to keep stability in our program and keep food being served and shelter being provided.” Westbrook said.

Other local non-profits receiving money include The Boys and Girls Club of Erie and The Second Harvest Food Bank.

