Erie Insurance re-dedicates World War I Memorial Fireplace at 112th Armory

History repeats itself in a special re-dedication ceremony this Veterans Day.

Erie Insurance re-dedicated the World War I Memorial Fireplace at the 112th Armory today.

The fireplace honors the men from Company H who lost their lives in France during World War I.

Each stone of the fireplace is from battlefields on which members from the 112th Infantry Regiment fought.

“It has tremendous meaning and we want the community to know about it, about those that served here in the Armory over the years, to remember this has not been forgotten,” said Tom Hagen, Chairman, Erie Insurance.

The fireplace was originally dedicated in 1939.