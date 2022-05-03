(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Insurance has been named to the Forbes List of America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2022.

According to a news release, Erie Insurance was ranked no. 48 nationally of the 500 companies that were recognized.

The list is based on a survey of 60,000 people working for businesses in America with at least 1,000 employees.

Survey participants were asked to rate their organizations on several areas surrounding diversity.

Tim NeCastro, Erie Insurance President and CEO, said he appreciates the recent recognition by Forbes.

At Erie Insurance, our values have guided everything we’ve done for nearly a century. They compel us to do the right thing, to seek common ground and to look beyond our own needs and choose the greater good. Today, those values lead us in our commitment to being an employer — and insurer– that embraces all individuals and ideas and puts fairness, respect and service above all else,” Tim NeCastro, Erie Insurance President and CEO

In addition to being named one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity in 2022, Erie also appears on the Forbes lists of America’s Best Employers, America’s Best Employers by State and America’s Best Insurance Companies.