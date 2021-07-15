Erie Insurance takes part in staggered process to return employees to the workplace

Erie Insurance’s new 7-story, $147 million downtown building is now allowing workers back after a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like many businesses they are doing, this is a staggered process. It will take months before everyone is back in the office.

Erie Insurance started allowing a small number of employees back last week. This is the beginning of a staggered approach. They will continue allowing workers back in over the coming months. In September, they plan to start allowing a larger amount of employees back to the workplace.

“The initial employees have started to return again earlier this month and, really, we were looking for business need, who would really benefit from getting back into the office as soon as possible. As we look into the future and we open that ability up.” said John Simon, Erie Insurance Spokesperson.

John Simon says they have to allow employees back in every week or so.

“We have to do that in a staggered approach as we look at supply chain constraints, that has really been a challenge I think a lot companies are facing.” Simon said.

Jezree Friend with the Manufacturer and Business Association says its industry specific when it comes to employees returning to the office and it can be broken down into three groups.

“A third by nature of their business and their operations, they’ve been there the whole time and they’ve never left. A third is kind of transitioning into what we are seeing as a hybrid model, some working there and some working at home.” Friend said.

Friend says the third one is a telework model.

“We actually have seen quite a lot of that where it’s saving employers money. They found over the past year they are just as efficient as not having to be in a cubicle every day together.” Friend said.

John Simon with Erie Insurance says they hope to have all the employees back in the office by the first quarter of next year.

