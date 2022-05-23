(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Insurance has announced that they will be sponsoring up to 30 students from Erie County to participate in the Flagship Niagara League’s live-aboard sail training program onboard the U.S. Brig Niagara during the 2022 sailing season.

The regular cost of the program is $1,800, but for successful scholarship applicants, tuition will be paid in full by Erie Insurance.

“ERIE is pleased to again support the scholarship trainee program. During the program, students get a rare opportunity to live with the crew aboard Niagara and experience sea life, all while developing their personal skills and experiences – including teamwork, working towards a shared goal, sticking to a schedule and general hard work,” said Brian Wilking, Erie Insurance senior community outreach specialist.

“Erie Insurance is giving Erie students the opportunity of a lifetime. This is an experience that they will carry with them through the rest of their lives,” said William Sabatini, Flagship Niagara League executive director and fleet captain.

As part of this program, students will live onboard the U.S. Brig Niagara from July 25 to August 6. The Niagara will voyage throughout the Great Lakes and participate in Tall Ships Festivals with other ships from around the world while sharing Erie’s story.

Students who apply to this program must be currently enrolled in high school within the City of Erie or the County of Erie and have or will graduate in 2022.

Interested students can apply here with a 500 word essay answering the following questions:

What is sail training?

How will you benefit from the sail training experience on the Niagara?

What does Niagara mean to the Erie Community?

The deadline for applications is June 15, 2022.

Recipients will be selected by a blind process based on their essay responses.