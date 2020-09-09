Erie International Airport adds new flight

People flying out of Erie will now be able to travel to Charlotte with a new flight from American Airlines which is launching today.

The new destination comes with a bigger and better plane that will fly into Erie.

We went live outside of the Erie International Airport to get more details on this new plane.

The new service of the plane will begin today September 9th. The new flight will be flown by the CRJ 700 series which is a bigger plane for passengers to enjoy.

The aircraft has increased it’s seating capacity to this model which now seats 76 passengers. The aircraft also includes first class seating.

The Erie International Airport planned a special airport greeting and welcome event for the new plane’s first arrival.

The CRJ 700 series was supposed to begin serving Erie residents in March, however the pandemic delayed it’s service to Erie until today.

The first plane to arrive at the airport will land at 2:20 p.m.

We also spoke to Derek Martin the Executive Director of the Erie International Airport. Here what he had to say about this new plane.

Correction: The flight will be traveling to and from Charlotte, not Washington D.C.