Erie International Airport could receive more than $18 million in funding

Erie International Airport could be receiving more than $18 million in funding.

Senator Bob Casey announced that 63 airports throughout the commonwealth will receive a combined total of more than $239 million in new funding.

The money will be coming from the Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration as a result of the Cares Act.

Officials with the Erie Airport Authority say the money will be used for several safety and security projects including a new roof on the terminal building.

The money will also be used to update the US Customs and Border protection building.

“It’s going to be helpful. It’s going to create some additional construction jobs in the community and get some folks working again,” said Derek Martin from Erie Regional Airport Authority.

There is currently no word on when those funds will become available to the airport authority.