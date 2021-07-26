Erie International Airport Director on leave

There’s a mystery at the Erie International Airport and no one wants to talk about it, at least on record.

Not only is Delta Airlines missing from the airport, but so is the airport director.

What we know for sure is that the airport director Derek Martin is on leave. Although that was never announced publicly, it was confirmed by airport Chief Financial Officer James Packansky.

Packansky is filling in for Martin while he is gone. We spoke to Packansky today, but he won’t reveal why Martin is on leave for how long.

Meanwhile, the President of the Airport Authority, Andrea Zdaniewski, has failed to return our calls.

Other airport board members we spoke with said that have no clue as to what is going on for sure.

Solving that mystery is one reason the Airport Authority is holding a meeting this Wednesday.

Martin was hired in 2018 on a five year contract, but last October, the airport authority extended his contract until 2026.

The mystery about the airport director surfaced last week when we reported that there also appears to be questions as to whether Delta Airlines will return to Erie International.

Flights were halted when passenger volume dropped during the pandemic.

Delta branding at the airport has been removed causing doubt about it’s return.

As one board member told us, the signs would likely not be removed if there was hope of service returning.

We reached out to Martin since week and so far he has failed to return our calls.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list