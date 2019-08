Equipment upgrades are coming to the Erie International Airport but some of the finances still must be worked out.

State representative Ryan Bizzarro announcing nearly $170,000 for the Erie airport to buy equipment to keep runway lights clear and maintain both paved and turf areas of the runways.

The airport had requested nearly $250,000 and will not work on closing the shortfall.

The state money is part of more than $13 million benefiting 29 PA airports.