Erie International Airport lands a new era for air travel with new addition of CRJ700 flight

If you’re thinking about flying out of the Erie International Airport, you’ll now be able to do so in style.

One airline is offering a jet flight to more passengers in and out of the Tom Ridge Field.

Here is a live look at the new CRJ700.

During the pandemic air travel took a major hit. However, it now seems to be soaring into a better direction at the Erie International Airport.

It’s the landing of a new era for the Erie International Airport. The airport is now offering a biggest flight consistently between Erie and Charlotte, North Carolina.

The American Airlines CRJ700 was greeted with two fire trucks in order to welcome it’s passengers and crew to Erie.

“It’s pretty amazing. United started on the second of September with an additional aircraft and now American with this upgrade. Even though the national average of travel is going down, we continue to try to get back to where we were, so it’s pretty exciting,” said Derek Martin, Executive Director of the Erie International Airport.

This aircraft marks the first time you’ll be able to fly consistently in first class out of the Erie International Airport.

Capacity for the airplane is at 76 seats which is more than 20 additional seats.

Prior to the pandemic, flights to Charlotte were filling up. Instead of adding another flight, American Airlines bought a bigger one.

“It’s important because it gets more people using the airport. Business travelers look forward to flying in and out. Some like to fly first class,” said Martin.

Martin said that they have started seeing an increase in air travelers in and out of the Erie International Airport.

Marc Turner was one of the first to fly out to Erie on the CRJ700. He said that he was excited to see the change.

“I think it’s great. You know it’s great to see Erie growing in someway. The airport is a key part in that availability for businesses so on. I think it’s good,” said Marc Turner, President of Career Concepts.

The CRJ700 will now jet on a daily basis.

Martin also said that Delta has continued to suspend flights to and from Erie. This being one of the many impacts from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Delta has not said when they will resume flights at the Erie International Airport.