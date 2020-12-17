Erie International Airport now offering non-stop service to Washington-Dulles Airport

Air service is expanding in Erie with a new non-stop flight at the Erie International Airport.

The flight from Erie International Airport to Washington-Dulles airport is now ready for boarding. It’s a new service through United Airlines.

“I am very excited because my son and family live about 20 minutes from the Dulles Airport down in Virginia and so by being able to do a direct flight, I’ll be down there in an hour and a half which is wonderful. I was thrilled when I saw this so I immediately booked my flight on the very first day.” said Mary Schaaf.

There will be four flights a day between the airports. Flights will leave Erie at 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and flights to Erie will leave Dulles at 10:45 a.m. and 5:50 p.m.

“United Airlines saw the opportunity to service the East Coast from here. We’ve been talking to them since 2019 about the opportunity and idea and so its happened today.” said Derek Martin, Executive Director at the Erie International Airport.

Many hope that the addition of 90 minute flights will help not only bring more visitors to Erie, but also help the business community grow as well.

“This is just one more thing that makes Erie a place people are going to want to come and start businesses, which is what we are really trying to do. We want to grow the number of people, business and especially jobs here in Erie and this is a huge step.” said Mayor Joe Schember.

The flight will also bring more access for those looking to travel to an abundance of destinations.

“It’s timed really well to match up to the international and other domestic connections. So, pairing this with our Chicago nonstop, that gives the community and travelers up to 211 domestic connections plus 33 international connections.” said Nancy Hollis, Sales Manager with United Airlines.

This marks the fourth non-stop service offered in Erie.