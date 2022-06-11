Tourists visiting the Erie International Airport will notice new upgrades which will make their traveling experiences a bit easier.

The Erie International Airport upgraded the parking system earlier this year.

The new upgrades will allow passengers to take their ticket into the terminal building as they leave the baggage claim area.

Travelers will be greeted by a machine allowing them to pay with cash, debit, or credit card to receive access out of the parking lot.

The executive director said that the upgrades were prompted by the challenges faced during the pandemic.

“It’d be beneficial because it gives us 24 hour coverage at the booth. During the pandemic everybody had challenges with man power. This allows us to make sure that we can service the needs of the customers 24 hours a day,” said Derek Martin, Executive Director of Erie Regional Airport Authority.

Martin said that there will be two lanes available for customers to use during their travel experience.