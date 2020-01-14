Erie International Airport reports 211,000 people used the airport in 2019

The Erie Regional Airport Authority has announced that enplanements are up 12.2% for 2019 over the same 12-month period in 2018.

Derek Martin, Executive Director of the Erie Regional Airport Authority says “that an additional 22,846 passengers moved through our gates in 2019. All three legacy carriers continue to operate 50-seat regional jets and many improvements have been made to the terminal from seating and flooring to food options.”

Mr. Martin added “that the reason for the increase in passengers is because the community continues to take advantage of the additional seats in the market. More people are looking at Erie first for their travel options. Many are finding competitive prices out of Erie and love the convenience.”