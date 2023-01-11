Airline flights across the country are resuming after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted its grounding order.

Flights were delayed because a critical system that alerts pilots and crews to safety advisories for flights went down overnight. The FAA said normal air traffic operations were gradually resuming across the country.

According to Erie International Airport Executive Director Derek Martin, the FAA ordered airlines to pause domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern time to allow it to rectify the system outage.

The system is now back up and running.