Erie International Airport to host temporary site for TSA Pre-Check Enrollment

Travelers planning to fly through Erie International Airport are once again offered an opportunity to streamline their time through security.

The airport, along with the TSA and their partners are hosting a pre-check event. The enrollment will be offered from October 19th through the 23rd from 9:00 a.m. to noon, and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.

Pre-enrollment is preferred. While walk-ins will be welcomed, pre-enrolled customers will take priority.

The cost is $85.

If you would like to pre-enroll and schedule an appointment, you can call 855-347-8371, or via the Erie International Airport Website