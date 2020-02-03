Erie International Airport to no longer have security during third shift

Sources have confirmed to JET 24/FOX 66 that the Erie International Airport will not have police officers on site during third shift.

The source, which asked to not be named, is a board member who says Executive Director Derek Martin decided to pull police during the hours of 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.

We spoke with Martin about the decision. He says he is unable to comment on airport security matters, however, during the hours of 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. the airport tends to not have much traffic.

“The most activity that is here between those hours is somebody that has a Pokemon game and they are trying to find the location they are supposed to stand. We have all of this captured with officers and video. There is nothing going on here after the last flight,” said Derek Martin, Executive Director, Erie International Airport.

Martin added that last year the airport spent more than $800,000 on security, saying safety is a top concern.