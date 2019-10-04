Erie International Airport to open temporary TSA Pre-check Application Center at the airport

The Erie International Airport has announced they are opening a temporary pop-up TSA Pre-check Application Center at the airport. This will allow enrolled individuals to speed through security without having to remove shoes, laptops, liquids, belts and light jackets.

Travelers can make appointments to enroll for the program online, then need to complete their enrollment in person or as a walk-in at the application center. The center will be open from 9 a.m. until noon and again from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. November 4 until November 8, 2019. The center will be located near the car rental area of the terminal.

The application costs $85 and lasts for five years. Payment must be made at the time of enrollment. Fingerprints are also required during the in-person enrollment session. Applicants must also have identity and citizenship documents.

Upon completion of enrollment, travelers will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) in the mail within a couple of weeks. The KTN must be entered in the corresponding field when booking reservations. A KTN can also be entered in participating frequent flyer profiles.