Erie International Airport to see major upgrades

Some big improvements are coming to Erie International Airport as construction started just a few weeks ago.

Here is more on what to expect in the next couple of months with the construction.

There are five projects underway at the Erie International Airport. The executive director said that they are expanding the runway area to service larger planes.

About eleven million dollars of Cares Act Funding is being used for several improvement projects at the Erie International Airport.

The airport is expanding the runway area to make room for larger aircrafts as American Airlines is now servicing a 76 passenger aircraft at the Erie International Airport.

“United pre-pandemic was planning to do the same. So as you’re looking for other carriers to come in with bigger aircrafts so you need the room and the space for them to operate effectively and efficiently,” said Derek Martin, Executive Director of the Erie International Airport.

There is also a new 2.2 million dollar jet bridge being built to make travel more accessible. They are also working on electrical upgrades for the terminal building.

Since the building was built in 1957 and does not have the necessary power to run some of the requirements needed to service an airport, they are upgrading their customs and boarder protection upgrades that are required by the federal government.

This is to ensure safe flights in the winter months and there is also a deicing upgrade as well.

“So when the airlines bring bigger planes in the market place, they’re actually telling you that there’s more people flying in and out of your community,” said Martin.

One contractor said that they are racing the clock to complete these projects laying the ground work for the future of transportation and tourism in Erie.

