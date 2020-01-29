Erie International Airport to soon offer first class flight options

Travelers will soon be able to fly first class on United Airlines out of Erie.

Flights from Erie to Chicago will soon have first class flights available.

The aircraft offering first class flights will be an Embraer 170 with 70 seats, eight of them first class. Currently flying out of Erie is a 50 passenger flight.

Executive Director of the Erie International Airport, Derek Martin, says this will help to serve even more travelers than ever before.

The airline says it will monitor the response in Erie and determine the demand and fleet mix of aircraft.

“The airlines are really trying to understand the market and what might be available for them to continue to grow. This is a good step testing if first class works in this market,” said Derek Martin, Executive Director, Erie International Airport.

First class flights will start jetting out of Erie starting March 30th.