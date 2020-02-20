Erie International Airport traffic up 12.2% from last year

The Erie Regional Airport Authority has announced that airport traffic is up from last year.

Traffic at the Erie International Airport is up 12.2% in January 2020 from January 2019. They also report traffic is up 29.2% over a two year period from January 2018 to January 2020.

Derek Martin, Executive Director of the Erie Regional Airport Authority, said in a news release, “the community continues to show strong demand for air service at Erie International Airport. Additional seats will be added to the market beginning March 30th with United’s introduction of First Class seat options on E-185s.”

Below are some additional highlights shared by Martin: