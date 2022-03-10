Erie area projects are in line for more than $8 million in federal funding, half of which will upgrade the facilities at the Erie International Airport.

U.S. Congressman Mike Kelly’s staff has worked closely with different parties looking for community funding for projects.

Erie International Airport has been allotted $4 million for community funding to improve the quality of the airport.

“We’re improving an asset that we have right in Erie that will create jobs, make us more viable and more accessible to people around the country,” said Rep. Mike Kelly, (R) Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District.

Congressman Mike Kelly and the Executive Director of the Erie International Airport, Derek Martin, partnered together to present the project with benefits and features that will add value to the community.

“We’ve had some incredible development that makes Erie more accessible. I think that’s one of the checkmarks when people say ‘Well, where am I going to go?’ Let’s just see all the positives in it, so this is just improving an asset that we really think is valuable,” Kelly said.

The construction comes at a time of revitalization in Erie and will allow safer travel for passengers.

“It takes us from an aging infrastructure to be more in line with the standards that are available today,” said Derek Martin, Executive Director at Erie International Airport.

The congressman shared an important aspect for the community to remember amid the project funding.

“It brings money back home, the money that our taxpayers send to Washington. It’s coming back home to address needs that they have, and most of these are pretty solid infrastructure projects that’s going to improve the life in the areas that we represent,” Kelly said.

The construction will go towards ramps and taxiways of general aviation traffic.