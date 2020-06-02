Erie Irish Festival canceled

One of the area’s most popular late summer festivals is now the latest cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The co-chairs of the 2020 Irish Festival at Saint Patrick Church have cancelled the festival for this year.

That festival attracts some 10,000 visitors and 200 volunteers to the streets and sidewalks of the church between French and Holland Streets.

In a statement, committee members said that the large number of guests on the church grounds made it impossible to keep everyone safe this year.

The statement went on to say that the committee looks forward to returning one of Erie’s biggest and best festivals in 2021.