The Erie Irish Festival kicks off later today with a bang.

The festival is taking place throughout the weekend at Saint Patrick’s Church in Downtown Erie.

Of course, there will be plenty of Irish food, music, and heritage to take over the three day event.

It all kicks off at 5 p.m. this evening with a grand opening featuring bagpipers. The event wraps up with a raffle for a trip to Ireland.

Visit http://erieirishfestival.com/new/ for more information.