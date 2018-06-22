Local News

Erie is home to 50 new American citizens following today's Naturalization Ceremony

Posted: Jun 22, 2018 03:31 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2018 05:23 PM EDT

Erie is home to 50 new American citizens following today's Naturalization Ceremony

Nearly 50 immigrants and refugees are celebrating their new citizenship.

People from a dozen countries took the oath of citizenship at Erie's Naturalization Ceremony.  The International Institute of Erie and Mercyhurst University organized the program, which was attended by family, friends, and speakers. 

One of the new Americans is on the Governor's Advisory Commission on Asian-Pacific American Affairs, as well as an associate professor at Gannon University.

Anjali Sahay tells us,  "It's a huge feeling, and being a political science professor, what's particularly important to me is that now I can vote. That's such an important thing, because I do all these registration drives for my classroom, U.S. governments classes, and I keep telling them, 'you have to vote,' and I can finally do that."


 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected