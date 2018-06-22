Erie is home to 50 new American citizens following today's Naturalization Ceremony Video

Nearly 50 immigrants and refugees are celebrating their new citizenship.

People from a dozen countries took the oath of citizenship at Erie's Naturalization Ceremony. The International Institute of Erie and Mercyhurst University organized the program, which was attended by family, friends, and speakers.

One of the new Americans is on the Governor's Advisory Commission on Asian-Pacific American Affairs, as well as an associate professor at Gannon University.

Anjali Sahay tells us, "It's a huge feeling, and being a political science professor, what's particularly important to me is that now I can vote. That's such an important thing, because I do all these registration drives for my classroom, U.S. governments classes, and I keep telling them, 'you have to vote,' and I can finally do that."



