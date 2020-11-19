Erie is named a certified welcoming city by a national non-profit organization

The City of Erie is taking the national spotlight once again.

Erie is being named a certified welcoming place by a national non-profit organization.

To become welcoming certified, the city completed an evaluation which includes local policies and programs that cover community investments.

Welcoming America aims to eliminate the barriers between immigrants and long term residents.

“New Americans not only become valued neighbors and civic leaders, they also stimulate economic growth as new homeowners, business owners, tax payers and consumers. They help us be competitive globally,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

Mayor Schember said that this designation will help enhance different cultures throughout the city.