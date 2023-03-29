“Grab a sub, lend a hand.” For today only, Jersey Mike’s is donating 100 percent of its proceeds to a local charity.

Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide are participating in the company’s annual Month of Giving campaign.

March 29 is their National Day of Giving. The franchise has been doing this program since 2011.

This year, the local sub shop decided to donate to Shriners Children’s Erie. The owner of Jersey Mike’s hopes to break last year’s record.

“There’s a connection to Shriner’s, not just with me but with other people who work for me here,” said George Farantzos, the owner of a local Jersey Mike’s. “When our kids were little, we were able to use the services for some things that had. Also, some of the people who have worked here, that do work here, that either themselves have gone to it, or they themselves have taken their kids to it.”

If you would like to donate, the restaurant is open until 9 p.m. Wednesday.