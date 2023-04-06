Thursday night, Temple Anshe Hesed contined its celebration and observance of Passover.

Passover is a major Jewish spring festival, commemorating the exodus from Egypt over 3,000.

The ritual observance centers around a special home service called the seder. On the second evening of Passover, they celebrate by having a special meal that have several liturgical steps.

The steps reenact the moment of leaving slavery and then becoming free.

“It’s a historical moment for the Jewish people. It’s that moment in which we became the people of Israel and come together and the Sacred Covenant between the people and God. And also, it teaches us so much about our lives. that our lives are a continual process of working through struggles and working towards freedom,” said Rabbi S. Robert Morais, Temple Anshe Hesed.

Rabbi Morais said there are about 500 members of the Jewish community living in the Erie area.