The Erie Philharmonic continued their 75th season with some of their youngest members taking the stage on March 29.

The Erie Junior Philharmonic held a concert with three of their ensembles.

The show on March 29 featured the overture group, chamber orchestra, and full symphony orchestra.

This is only the second concert for the Junior Philharmonic since the lockdown ended.

“We had a holiday concert in December. This is the first opportunity we’ve had to really introduce the students to classical music since everything shutdown,” said Matthew Salvaggio, Music Director of Erie Junior Philharmonic.

The Erie Philharmonic Chorus will hold a concert titled Music of the Cathedral on April 2 at the Church of the Covenant at 2:30 p.m.