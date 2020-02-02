Erie Jr. Philharmonic hosts first annual festival concert

Folks were serenaded by a free concert tonight and it featured music from one of the most famous composers of all time.

Tonight was the Erie Jr. Philharmonic’s first annual festival concert. The concert highlighted the different ensembles that make up the Erie Jr. Phil. The final piece of tonight’s program was a performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5

“This is actually the first time that we have done a concert like this . The Jr. Phil have been revamped in the past couple of seasons . so we have created theater programs and smaller ensembles within the Junior Philharmonic but this is the first time that we have had all the students playing together. ” said Steve Weiser, Executive Director.

The Erie Junior Philharmonic’s next performance will be next Saturday at the Warner Theatre as they will be playing live orchestra music from the movie E.T.