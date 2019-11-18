Erie Jr. Philharmonic taking the stage Sunday afternoon

The Erie Jr. Philharmonic took to the stage today to perform their annual fall concert.

The Jr. Philharmonic once again performing at Strong Vincent Middle School. The group made up of students from schools throughout the area.

The group practices weekly to perfect their craft, as well as culminating in these types of shows for family, friends and the public.

“It’s really nice on a Sunday afternoon where there could be lots of other things going, it’s really special to see this many people in the community to support, not just the Erie Phil but the Erie Jr. Phil.

The next concert for the Erie Jr. Phil is February 1st