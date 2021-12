The sounds of the holiday season fill the air at Strong Vincent Middle School.

The Erie Junior Philharmonic held their holiday concert.

It was the first concert in their 75th Anniversary Season.

The audience enjoyed classics from The Nutcracker and a combined performance from the Chamber and Symphony Orchestras.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists