Erie Kennel Club holds fastest dog competition at Harborcreek Community Park

Ever wonder how fast your dog can run?

Well the Erie Kennel Club held the fastest dog competition at Harborcreek Community Park.

The dog race is called a fast course ability test. The dogs will be timed and will chase a lure for 100 yards to see how fast they are.

Any dog can participate in the race as competitors in the sport, or just for a fun run.

Each entry fee is $20.

“It’s the coolest thing because they just love it. This isn’t a sport where you have to say sit down, pay attention, listen to me. Its literally just go do your instinct and chase it. It is awesome to watch,” said Taylor Hayes, Recording Secretary at Erie Kennel Club.

The competition started on Saturday and ended on Sunday at 3 p.m.

