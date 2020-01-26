Erie Kennel Club hosts all-breed dog show at Bayfront Convention Center

The Bayfront Convention Center playing host this weekend to an event all geared towards man’s best friend.

The Erie Kennel Club all-breed dog show taking over the convention center for the 12th straight year. Hundreds of people gathered to compete with their dogs in a variety of activities.

The dogs will compete in exercising activities as well as judged on their overall appearance and how their owners act with their pets. The top prize of course is the title of “Best in Show.”

Organizers say these type of events are a way to showcase pets in our community.

“It’s really wonderful because we love local and we want to promote shows where the local public can come in and experience a dog show live, like you would.” said Jeanne Stiner.

The Erie Kennel Club has been hosting dog shows for over 100 years.