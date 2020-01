The Erie Kennel Club will host their annual Dog Show at the Bayfront Convention Center this weekend.

Dogs of all breeds will compete to win various ribbons including “Best in Show” and “Best of Breed” titles.

The event will take place all day Saturday, January 25 and Sunday, January 26.

There will also be a special puppy show on Saturday at 12:30 p.m., which will feature dogs 4 to 6 months old.

Tickets are $7 for adults. Kids 10 and under are free.