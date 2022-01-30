Erie Kennel Club wraps up dog show at Bayfront Convention Center

The Erie Kennel Club Dog Show wrapped up at the Bayfront Convention Center on January 30th.

Participants from all over gathered in Downtown Erie to compete for the highest awards and titles.

The dog show consisted of competitions for 156 breeds of dogs, raffles, dog show tours, and even events such as meet the breed.

The two winners from the show on January 29th were and Australian Shepard and a Wire Fox Terrier.

Organizers of the dog show consider the show to be a beneficial asset for the Erie community.

“It’s very important in the respect of Erie tourism because it brings a lot of added revenue that is placed into the hands of restaurant owners, retail shoppers, our Erie mall, and also our hotel,” said Jeanne Stiner, Erie Kennel Club Show Chairperson.

Stiner considers the most impressive part of the show witnessing how the handlers bond with their dogs and have fun.