The Erie Kennel Club is kicking off its all-breed dog show at the Bayfront Convention Center and is expected to make a significant impact on Erie’s economy.

The co-chair and vice president of the Erie Kennel Club, Janet Norman, said they are having a full show this year with at least 1,000 entries from locations, including Canada, the tri-state area, Michigan, and more.

Norman said the dog show usually brings people to Erie eateries, especially now during restaurant week. She added that the Bayfront will have high activity as visitors check in at local hotels.

“The majority of the exhibitors will stay either at the Sheraton or the Courtyard, and then of course the other hotels are actually getting some of the revenue also. I think the exhibitors like it because all they have to do is use the walkway from the Sheraton over. Then it’s a nice walkway over from the Courtyard,” said Janet Norman, co-chair and vice president, Erie Kennel Club.

Norman added that the dog show continues to form friendships among dog lovers while showing guests what Erie has to offer.