Erie kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness month at Perry Square

Downtown Erie will be illuminated pink throughout the month of October to signify Breast Cancer Awareness.

Patients, survivors and supporters all gathered at Perry Square to raise awareness of the disease.

Michelle Wagner, breast cancer survivor says, “I really want to give a face to metastatic breast cancer and help people understand that you know it’s not always as bad as it may seem. That there is a survivorship opportunities out there.”

Wagner says it starts with being comfortable in your own skin. While there is no clear way to prevent breast cancer, you can still reduce your risk male or female by listening to your body.

Doctors at UPMC Hamot say it’s important to get your examination.

Dr. Mona Janfaza, Breast Surgeon at UPMC Hamot says, “They need to do their mammograms, they need to be aware of their breast health which also includes a breast exam by their provider, their family doctor or OBGYN.”

While the disease affects everyone differently, Wagner knows first hand how important it is to remember you are not alone.

“Cancer is a word not a sentence. You can do it, you can get through it and just being there for other women is an example of that,” Wagner added.

The Erie County Courthouse will also be illuminated pink during the month of October as a reminder to all Erie County residents the importance of early detection to help fight the disease.