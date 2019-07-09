Erie kids see sneak peak of Cirque Du Soleil at Children’s Museum Art Camp

Kids at the Experience Children’s Museum got a sneak peak of the Cirque Du Soleil show that is in town this week.

Performers had a meet and greet with more than 50 children during the museum’s Art Camp. Children were able to see Crystal, the lead character of the show, up close.

The performance included juggling and skating as a preview of what the upcoming show will entail.

“This year is very different. It’s very unique, something people have never seen before. It’s a mix of acrobatics, a mix of skating, and we blend it together in a very natural and unique way,” said Frederique Morin, touring publicist.

Opening night of Cirque Du Soleil is July 10, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at the Erie Insurance arena.