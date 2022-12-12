Local law enforcement and first responders are giving children the opportunity to “Shop with a Hero” this holiday season.

Children are making memories that will last a lifetime as they are given the opportunity to shop and bond with local heroes.

Children from local school districts witnessed a parade outside of the Harborcreek Walmart Monday with sirens blaring and a light show from police cars, sheriff units, military personnel, first responders, and more.

After the parade, children were able to choose their hero and go on a $100 shopping spree, tax exempt.

“We always think sometimes of law enforcement and our first responders as negative because we are always seen in a negative light. But this is a time for us to be able to come together and show that we can do good,” said Andrew Hacke, community services officer, Troop E Erie.

While shopping, the children were able to bond with their heroes.

“At that time, they just know ‘I’m going with a firefighter, I’m going with a police officer, or army, or marine.’ But by the end of it, they got to shop with their hero, they got to actually talk with them, they get to know each other. And they get to learn a little bit about each other so they’re more personal, more than ‘that’s a marine,'” said Trooper Hacke.

The local heroes told us their thoughts on the event.

“I think it’s awesome. The look on their face when we pulled in was absolutely priceless,” said Jeff Orzechowski, officer, North East Police Department.

“Not everyone grows up the same. I can speak, I had come on tough times as a little one, and my mom definitely could of used help. Being able to help her is good stuff,” said Jamie French, EMR, Fairfield Hose Company.

While taking to the toy section, we dove deeper and asked why the children chose their hero.

“You seem pretty cool,” said Jonathan Williams, Shop with a Hero.

“You look nice. You’re pretty. My favorite hero is a firefighter,” said Reagan Ginnery, Shop with a Hero.

“My mom has blue eyes,” said Lenny, Shop with a Hero. Trooper John Piasecki responded, “Well, there you go. Mom has blue eyes and so do I.”

The next “Shop with a Hero” event will take place Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the Walmart on Elm Street in Erie.