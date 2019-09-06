Erie Kiwanis Club donates $3,000 to provide Lincoln Elementary students free books

The Erie Kiwanis Club announced they donated to Hooked on Books for Kids (HOBFK) to help provide free books to school children at Lincoln Elementary School as part of their school book program.

The Erie Kiwanis Club donated $3,000 to HOBFK to fund the year-long program to provide free books for the 2019/2020 school year to Lincoln Elementary School students.

Hooked on Books is a volunteer, nonprofit organization. You can find more information on http://www.hookedonbooksforkidserie.org/.

You can learn more about the Erie Kiwanis Club at https://www.eriekiwanis.org/.