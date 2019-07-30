Erie Kiwanis Club presents sponsorship check

The Erie Kiwanis Club presented a check this afternoon worth $1,500.

The check was presented to a senior outstanding cadet who will attend the Commissioner’s Honors Camp next year to represent the Erie area.

100 participants from Erie, Crawford, Warren and Venango County gathered for a firsthand experience of what law enforcement entails.

Participants ages 13 to 15 had the opportunity to learn team building, self-discipline and self-esteem skills.

“It’s a little bit of a taste of what our academy is like, in the Pennsylvania State Police. There’s classroom, there’s hands on, there’s all types of demonstrations for them as well,” said Michelle McGee, Community Service Officer.

The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce participants to the criminal justice program and establish a relationship with them and law enforcement.