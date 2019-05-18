Erie Kiwanis Club sponsors two students’ prom night

Prom season is here and a civic organization is helping students make it a night they won’t forget.

The Erie Kiwanis Club sponsoring two Erie High School students’ prom night. The organization paying for tickets to the dance, wardrobe, hair, accessories, dinner, and transportation. Erie High School senior, Lindsay Dougherty, and junior, Breaden Dunbar, say “it helps out, because we’re high school students, obviously, and we don’t exactly have the money to buy all this expensive stuff.”

The school’s guidance counselors selected the pair from 350 students.