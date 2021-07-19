Erie Land Bank discusses accepting property donations

The Erie Land Bank is meeting to discuss accepting property donations.

The Executive Director of the Erie Land Bank, Aaron Snippert, said they are looking for ways on how they can accept donations like blighted properties in 1904 June Street and 2421 German Street.

Snippert said that the Erie Land Bank would consider evaluating those donated blighted buildings and others.

“If we were to be accepting donations of them, it would be for an evaluation of whether it would be for rehab or ultimately demolished and then sold to a property owner,” said Aaron Snippert, Executive Director of Erie Land Bank.

