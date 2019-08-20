Erie Land Bank has begun blighted property demolitions

In efforts to help beautify downtown Erie, demolition has begun through the Erie Land Bank.

This week, two properties were torn down with another expected to happen within the next 24 hours.

According to the Redevelopment Authority, this project is expected to be one of the most aggressive campaigns in recent years to clear blighted structures from the city’s neighborhoods.

“We go through a prioritization process. We look through where they are located, the condition of the properties around them, how long they’ve been in poor condition, the type of ownership. If we know the owners are deceased or if the properties are abandoned, it makes them a bigger priority,” said Scott Henry, Executive director, Erie Redevelopment Authority.

At least 16 demolitions have been scheduled by the Erie Land Bank for this project.