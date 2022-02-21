Erie Land Bank holds meeting over demolition bids for several city properties

The Erie Land Bank held a meeting to look over demolition bids for several properties in the city.

The Erie Land Bank is working to create a better plan for the city to work with the Redevelopment Authority to get properties rehabilitated.

One city official said that the Erie Land Bank works closely with the Erie County Land Bank.

The official said that the city submits work plans for the county to approve.

Once the plans are approved, the Erie Land Bank receives funding from the county.

“We work on identifying properties in the greatest need, in neighborhoods that see a severe decline, and where blighted properties are a cancer on those neighborhoods. If we can identify a property, eliminate that blight, and hopefully see an investment back into that neighborhood and that block,” said Aaron Snippert, Executive Director of Redevelopment Authority.

City officials said that several blighted properties are scheduled to be demolished this year.