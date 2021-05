Erie Land Bank will soon make a demolition to a blighted property on East 26th Street.

There will be a removal and disposal of all debris from the 1200 block of East 26th Street blighted house.

The Erie Land Bank acquires, manages, and conveys deteriorated properties within the City of Erie. They’re known to improve the physical landscape of the city’s neighborhoods.

It’s unknown at this time what the plans are after the house gets demolished.