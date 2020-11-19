Erie landmark to be featured part of 2021 stamps

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A well known Erie landmark will soon be on the radar of stamp collectors world-wide. The U.S. Postal Service today unveiled the 2021 stamps they plan to issue.

Included among the stamps, the Erie Harbor Pierhead Lighthouse.

The pierhead is among 5 lighthouses that will be featured in the Mid-Atlantic Lighthouses series.

The late Howard Koslow was the artist for these stamps, as well as, previous stamps in the lighthouse series.

Mid-Atlantic Lighthouses were the last stamps he illustrated for the postal service.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar