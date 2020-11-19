Erie landmark to be featured part of 2021 stamps

A well known Erie landmark will soon be on the radar of stamp collectors world-wide. The U.S. Postal Service today unveiled the 2021 stamps they plan to issue.

Included among the stamps, the Erie Harbor Pierhead Lighthouse.

The pierhead is among 5 lighthouses that will be featured in the Mid-Atlantic Lighthouses series.

The late Howard Koslow was the artist for these stamps, as well as, previous stamps in the lighthouse series.

Mid-Atlantic Lighthouses were the last stamps he illustrated for the postal service.