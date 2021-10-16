Erie Latino Leadership Association hosts Hispanic Heritage Month Health Fair

A local organization brought together health professionals as a resource to the community.

The Erie Latino Leadership Association hosted the Hispanic Heritage Month Health Fair.

UPMC Hamot, Erie VA, and Life of North Western PA were just a few of the booths at this event.

The organizer said that the health fair is a way to bring local resources to the Latino community.

“Because there is help out there and ways to communicate to the community in general, not just hispanics, but everyone in general that there’s help out there. There’s health care providers outreach,” said Diego Andjuar, President/Co-Founder of Erie Latino Leadership Association.

Andjuar said that there will be more health care fairs in the future with more health care resources.

